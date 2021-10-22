MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells ISD hosted EdCamp Palo Pinto TX Oct. 16. Teachers, librarians, administrators and instructional coaches from Mineral Wells, Graford, Gordon, Weatherford and Fort Worth attended this free professional development.
EdCamp is a unique educator training in that the participants decide what topics will be discussed — it is often referred to as an “unconference” because there are not predetermined topics that will be presented. As participants arrive, they write on sticky notes what they want to learn about, and then organizers work to put the topics into sessions from which educators choose.
MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn gave the keynote address, encouraging the audience to see education as a solution to a problem. He urged participants to see every moment as a good moment; one where they can leave a positive impression on students.
Participants then took a look at the session board and chose from the 19 sessions taking place through the morning. Each session was 45 minutes and covered topics such as student mental health, math and technology, gamification, classroom management, and small group teaching. Sessions were all participant-led, so questions, suggestions, and lively discussion took place instead of a more traditional training where one person is doing all the presenting.
“All in all, the morning gave participants a booster shot of energy and excitement, reinvigorating and uplifting us as we return to our classrooms,” MWHS teacher Bonne Stroman said.
The day ended with over 80 door prizes gifted to those in attendance. Prizes were donated by notable educational technology groups like FlipGrid, Smore, and Fried Technology, as well as many Mineral Wells businesses.
Other businesses who contributed to the event included AHA Packaging, Crazy 8s Sports Bar and Grill, Air Evac Lifeteam, Taqueria la Estrella, Allstar Athletics, David Crawford’s Homerun Catering, Awards and More, Denim & Velvet Marketing and Design, Barham Lawncare, Donut Supreme, Bennett’s Office Supply, Lamar Elementary School, Bryton+Co, The Market at 76067, Clark Gardens, Mineral Wells High School, Crazy Deliveries, Taco Casa Mineral Wells and Texas Best Donuts.
For more information about Palo Pinto TX Ed Camp, visit their Facebook page or visit sites.google.com/mwisd.net/edcamp-palo-pinto/home?fbclid=IwAR3a5tkCmPANbcLSueJFNezHGVRbEdAQf4nPyd6eeMBTK_rnUvbBO63X8Ys
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.