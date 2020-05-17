AZLE — Tri-County Electric Cooperative, which serves more than 91,000 members in 16 North Texas counties, will open a new facility in Aledo May 18.
The co-op also has offices in Azle, Granbury, Keller, Seymour and Munday.
The new building was constructed for medical offices but never finished out. After Tri-County Co-op bought it in 2018, it continued to sit vacant until remodeling started last August. The two-story structure has 43,000 square feet and is located at 200 Bailey Ranch Road, just off the main entry into Aledo. It will house administrative, accounting, engineering and other functions.
“We’re very fortunate to be able take advantage of an empty building,” Darryl Schriver, CEO, said. “We’ve had space constraints for several years.”
Schriver said the move marks the first step in the co-op’s plan to upgrade all its facilities, most of which are facing the end of their useful lives.
“Due to our success, our employees are in dire need of space,” he said. “We’re excited to finish this one out and establish a presence in Aledo. We’re moving forward toward a strong future for the cooperative.”
Like other Tri-County Electric Co-op offices, the new building will remain closed to the public until the coronavirus quarantine is over. Employees will continue to observe social distancing, wear masks when they move around and hold conferences by phone and online.
Members will continue to be served via phone, the website (tcectexas.com), the smart-phone app and drive-throughs, and line crews will continue to work as usual throughout the co-op’s service area to accommodate new construction, upgrade meters and keep members’ power on.
Tri-County Electric Cooperative was incorporated in 1939 as a member-owned, not-for-profit utility. Its consumers are its owners, and profits are returned to them in the form of patronage capital. Last year the co-op returned $3.5 million to members.
Tri-County is the fourth-largest electric co-op in Texas, serving more than 91,000 members in 16 counties, with more than 9,000 miles of energized line in rural, suburban, and urban areas.
