Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. will hold a District 1 Meeting of the Member to accept director nominations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Azle.
The purpose of the meeting is to have District 1 member-owners nominate candidates for District 1 director after current director, Todd Smith of Azle, announced he would not seek reelection.
Tri-County Manager Darryl Schriver said a quorum of 3%, 285 members, from District 1 will need to be present in order to provide nominations for the position. After Tri-County receives nominations from the quorum, an election will take place.
However, if 3% of the members do not attend the meeting, the meeting will not take place and the Tri-County board of directors go in a different direction on filling the District 1 director vacancy.
According to the meeting invitation brief, members who attend the district meeting will receive a $5 credit on their electric account.
Registration for the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at 404 West Main Street in Azle. The facility will allow for social distancing and Tri-County will follow all COVID-19 regulations.
For more information visit www.tcectexas.com or call 817-752-8116.
