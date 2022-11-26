Trial date for WC lawsuit set for July 2023; College denies sexual assault, harassment claims

A lawsuit filed against Weatherford College in August is set to go to trial in July 2023.
The suit, filed by former employee Shelly Gipson Aug. 22, accuses the college of sexual harassment and discrimination through President Tod Allen Farmer.
Gipson was employed at the college from Sept. 14, 2020 to July 26, 2021 and claims Farmer, who was married at the time, indicated that he wanted to know if they were ever going to be “more than professional” during a December 2020 meeting. After rejecting his advances, Gipson claims she was transferred to several different departments, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states Gipson reported the workplace harassment and discrimination with the Title IX compliance officer and Human Resources around February 2021. After a conversation with Farmer in July 2021 regarding being moved to another department, Gipson was told Farmer “should have done a better job of being a boss and ‘educating [Gipson] on the politics of the college,’” according to the lawsuit.
The Weatherford College board of trustees has met three times since then, and have not publicly commented on the suit.
The college has, however, denied all of the claims, according to court documents filed last month, and claims Gipson “failed to file a complaint of discrimination or retaliation with the Texas Workforce Commission within 180 days of the alleged discriminatory and retaliatory acts.”
The college’s answer also disputes punitive damages are recoverable, and denies entitlement of any relief.
Gipson filed an amended lawsuit on Nov. 9, withdrawing a request for back pay and front pay and benefits, but is she still actual damages, compensatory and/or punitive damages, pre- and post-judgement interest, attorney’s fees and other “legal and equitable relief to which Plaintiff may be justly entitled,” according to the document.
In September, a small group of residents, students and former staff protested outside the building where Farmer was conducting his annual Presidential Address.
Two of those present told the Weatherford Democrat they worked with and witnessed the treatment of Gipson during her time at the college, claiming the lack of action taken by WC has made it difficult for any other faculty members to come forward.
A tentative trial date has been set for July 10, 2023.
