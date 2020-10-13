Trick-or-Treaters invited to 23nd Safe Halloween at WC

Safe Halloween at Weatherford College will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, as a “drive-thru” event at the Memorial Plaza Amphitheatre.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no booths or games this year. However, the WC Campus Police Department wants to continue their tradition of putting smiles on kids’ faces with lots of candy, fun costumes and more.
“Our priority is to keep the community safe but still have some fun,” said WCPD Chief Paul Stone. “As you drive through the main parking lot of our campus we will have officers and volunteers handing candy to your children. We will also be doing a canned food drive for the Parker County Senior Center. So come on out and bring your cans for candy!”
Over the past 22 years Safe Halloween has grown from a small event inside the Doss Student Center to a large carnival-like event drawing in an average of 7,000 trick-or-treaters each Halloween.
Community members who would like to donate bags of candy for Safe Halloween may do so at the WCPD office. See the attached map for the police department’s location and for the drive-through route for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.