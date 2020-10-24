Trinity Christian Academy announces Miss and Mr. TCA

WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy’s high school students were asked to select a boy and a girl to serve as Miss TCA and Mr. TCA.
Avery Price was selected as Miss TCA and Parker Givens as Mr. TCA. The selections were revealed during Homecoming festivities on Oct. 2 at the TCA football game with family, friends and alumni in attendance.
“While any of the candidates would represent TCA well as Mr. and Miss TCA, I am very pleased with our student body’s choice,” TCA Secondary Principal Ken Nobles said.
Criteria involved classmates who evidenced a bold, uncompromising faith in Jesus Christ, respect authority, are honest, practice godley speech, show kindness, seek unity among the student body and serve as role models for students of all ages, according to TCA.
Price is the daughter of Dustin and Anessa Price of Weatherford. Price has attended TCA for seven years.
“I like how close I feel to the people around me. I am so blessed to be able to go to a school where not only the students, but the teachers are some of the most wonderful people in my life,” Price said. “TCA has taught me to be a better Christian and has showed me how much I appreciate the people around me.”
Price said several people have had the most impact upon her life spiritually including her parents.
“My parents have supported me through everything in my life and I’m blessed to have parents like them,” she said. “Coach Anderson and the McKenzie family have impacted me the most at school, blessing me constantly through my walk at school and in life.”
Price said she is unsure about her college selection, Price said she knows God will lead her to a good school and help her find the right major.
Givens is the son of Brian and Janeen Givens of Aledo. Givens has been a student at TCA for eight years.
“I love the sense of friendship and brotherhood with everyone I have met,” Givens said of what he likes most about TCA. “I know if I was in a time of need I could rely on every one of my friends to be there for me.”
Price said his dad and brother have had the most impact on him spiritually.
“My dad and brother have always been there for me and have been strong guides through my walk with God,” he said.
Givens plans to attend Harding University and pursue a degree in medicine.
