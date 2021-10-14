Trinity Christian Academy homecoming festivities planned

WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy will celebrate homecoming with a parade and pep rally Friday, and the varsity football team competing against Weatherford Christian School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the stadium of Southwest Christian School in Fort Worth located at 6901 Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth.
There will be a special 15th-anniversary recognition of the 2006 State Championship team prior to kickoff. All team members, coaches, and their families are invited to join current TCA families for the Homecoming Tailgate from 4-5:30 p.m. as well. Burgers will be provided by the TCA Athletic Booster Club and families are encouraged to bring drinks, sides and outdoor games.
The Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday at the school at 2 p.m. followed by the pep rally in Barber Gym.
Another important homecoming tradition is the selection of the homecoming court as 9-12 grade students chose representatives for each high school grade. Sometimes perceived as a popularity contest, TCA urges students to go beyond that when choosing class representatives. Mr. and Miss TCA will be announced at halftime of the game.
"Students were asked to select classmates who regularly demonstrate a bold, uncompromising faith in Jesus Christ, respect authority, are honest, practice godly speech, show kindness, seek unity among the student body, and serve as exemplary role models for students of all ages," TCA Secondary Principal Jesse Whiteaker said.
The following students were chosen to serve as class representatives in the 2021 homecoming court: 9th grade - Anna Nelson and Micah Harless; 10th grade - Meredith White and Wilson Winchester; 11th grade - Margaret Cowley and Kanyon Kelley.
The senior class homecoming court representatives are also candidates for Mr. and Miss TCA. They are Paige Bull, Charlotte Floyd, Emma Perales, George Brenner, Brayden Smalley, and Reece Hargrove.
"Students in grades sixth through 12th made these selections based upon which of these senior class representatives best fulfilled the ideals of Trinity Christian Academy in terms of spiritual maturity and excellent behavior," said Whiteaker.
