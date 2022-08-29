Trinity Christian announces Newby as head of school

Trinity Christian Academy has announced Dr. Steven Newby as the new Head of School, the third in the school’s 30-year history.
Newby has been leading TCA in all the preparations for the 2022-23 school year since June as the interim Head of School. He joins TCA after a 40-year Christian education career at schools in Plano, Dallas and Arlington. He previously served as a head of school for 20 years.
“I am confident that the leadership and wisdom Dr. Newby has exhibited on the elementary campus over the last five years will be equally manifested in his role as Head of School,” TCA Board President Bert Thompson said. “In seeking God’s direction and plan for TCA, he made it clear to the board that Dr. Newby is the man for the job. We could not be more excited about the days ahead.”
Newby has been in education since 1974, having served as a principal and a head of school throughout his Christian school career. His last education assignment was teaching in the high school Bible Department at Southwest Christian in Fort Worth before coming to TCA as the new elementary principal in 2017.
He attended what is now Texas A&M in Commerce graduating with a Bachelor of Science in History and English and a Master’s of Education. In 2014, he earned his Doctorate in Education at Texas Wesleyan University.
He and his wife, Sherry, live in Fort Worth. Sherry currently teaches fifth grade at Southwest Christian School. Their three children are all Christian school graduates, and they have blessed them with six grandchildren. Steve and Sherry attend Christ Chapel in Fort Worth.
Newby, whose favorite verse is Matthew 19:26, said he looks forward to the new challenge as head of school, noting faculty and staff will work daily to maintain and grow TCA’s educational programs and core values of relationships, service and excellence.
“It is my privilege and blessing to be a part of TCA,” Newby said. “I have always tried to follow the Lord’s leading knowing full well that his plan is perfect. I look forward to continuing to serve at TCA wherever God calls me to serve.”
