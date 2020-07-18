WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy announced two new roles for employees — Jessica Sims has been hired to fill the role of technology coordinator and instructional technologist and Cody McKenzie as operations coordinator.
"As our school has grown and matured not only in size but in the complexity and professionalism of our programming, these are leadership roles we have looked forward to adding," TCA Head of School Mike Skaggs said. "Jessica's knowledge of our school's unique culture and mission combined with her degrees and professional training and experience will elevate TCA in the area of instruction technology.
"Sims' role in teacher-directed online learning this past spring was extremely valuable as she took on an unexpected role and helped foster a smooth transition to online learning for our faculty and students."
Skaggs added, "Jessica has also worked very hard over the summer to prepare for this fall and is working with Lyricia Squyres, our director of curriculum and faculty development, in preparing our teachers for excellence in both on-campus and remote learning."
Sims holds a bachelor of arts degree in English with a minor in history from Texas Tech University and recently completed a Master of Education in Instructional Design and Technology at West Texas A&M University.
Now entering his fourth year at TCA and his new role of operations coordinator, McKenzie has done much to prepare for the many scenarios the school could face in the 2020/21 school year, Skaggs said.
"Our growth has led to an earlier than expected start to the construction of a classroom building that will provide more space for our older students," Skaggs said.
In addition to opening the new building this fall, TCA is preparing to open a new outdoor early childhood play space.
"This will provide our youngest Eagles a great place to learn and grow, and Cody has played an integral role in making sure both projects are operational this fall," Skaggs said.
McKenzie received a Bachelor in Business Administration degree from Howard Payne University and a Master of Science in Sports Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Planning for an on-campus opening of school on Aug. 12, TCA is currently offering in-person and virtual admissions interviews for the 2020-21 school year. For more information on TCA, visit tcaeagles.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.