Trinity Christian introduces new varsity basketball coach

WILLOW PARK — Daniel Perez has been introduced as the new varsity men's basketball coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Willow Park.
Perez comes to Trinity with 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and high school levels.
"I am thrilled to have Coach Perez joining us at TCA," said Secondary Principal Ken Nobles. "I am looking forward to the leadership he will bring to our basketball program as well as the impact he will have in the lives of our students."
Perez graduated from Texas Lutheran University with a degree in kinesiology and was a member of the men's basketball team. After graduation, he began his coaching career as head coach at New Braunfels Christian Academy, making the transition to collegiate coaching as associate head coach at Schreiner University in 2009. During his time at Schreiner, team wins improved from 5 to 18 on the season and the 2012 team became the school's first ever conference tournament qualifier.
His coaching achievements and accolades continued to stack up after returning to the high school level. Since 2013, his teams at the Geneva School, Canyon Creek Christian and North Dallas Adventist collected three state championships, two state runner up finishes and numerous regional and district titles. Perez has been named District Coach of the Year seven times in his career.
Perez said he believes a team must do the little things that it takes to win.
"We will show our toughness by the way we react to intense situations. Our opponents will have to raise their level of play when they step on the court with us," he said. "We will practice and play with the mindset that it is a joy to be able to use the talent God has given us and compete in the sport we love. We will play the game with a 'team first' mentality. The only thing that matters is the man next to you.
"We will celebrate our team's successes and lift them up through their mistakes."
Perez said he wants to spend his time investing in young people the way his teachers and coaches invested in him, and can accomplish that better at the high school level.
Perez and his wife of six years, Kelsey, have three children.
