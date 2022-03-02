Turner selected as Weatherford IT director

WEATHERFORD — Kiason Turner has been named director of information technology for the city of Weatherford, effective immediately upon the retirement of current Director of IT Troy Garvin on March 25.
"I would like to send my gratitude to Troy Garvin for his dedication and service to the city of Weatherford," said City Manager James Hotopp. "Mr. Garvin has served the community for 25 years and was able to establish one of the best municipal IT departments in the State of Texas."
Kiason Turner has over 22 years of combined experience in both the private and non-profit sectors with advanced knowledge in network security operations, software development and application support. For the past six years, Turner has served as the assistant director of IT and was able to establish a network security system across all city departments. He also led interdepartmental software tools that have resulted in international awards. Outside of his duties with the city of Weatherford, he is also an ordained evangelist.
"Mr. Turner was the obvious choice for the director of IT role," Hotopp said. "He has strengthened our IT network and has shown that his knowledge in cyber security is unprecedented. I have strong confidence in his ability to lead the team and know Weatherford has the right person for the job."
"I look forward to working with city leadership and staff to manage the city's IT services in a manner that protects our network security," said Turner. "We will continue the work of building a strong community while connecting people with technology."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.