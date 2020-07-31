Willow Park arrested to two teens this week — Cash McLean Hardin, 17, of White Settlement, and Anthony Cooper Bowden, 17, of Bedford — in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Willow Park.
WPPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Camouflage Circle in the early hours of July 27 in reference to a suspicious person and vehicle, according to a press release.
Officers made contact with two male subjects matching the description of suspects that were reported on suspicion of a vehicle burglary out of Aledo.
“Willow Park officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of two males also matching the description of the individual detained,” according to the release. “The two suspects were ultimately arrested and transported to the Parker County Jail.”
Willow Park Police Chief Carrie West said as of Thursday morning there were 16 known vehicle burglaries that occurred in Willow Park.
“There were no reports of pry marks or other damage to indicate [the vehicles] were locked,” West said. “Items stolen include cash, sunglasses, firearm, jewelry and electronics.”
Bowden was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, and theft of a firearm. He be being held in the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $22,500.
Hardin was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm. He is being held in the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $12,500.
West said the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional charges.
