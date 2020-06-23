A Parker County grand jury has charged Hunter Charles LeBlanc, 18, of Dallas, and Israel Leon, 24, of Weatherford, with aggravated robbery stemming from the murder of a 19-year-old in Poolville.
On April 24, Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in Poolville to assist another agency, according to the probable cause affidavit. Upon arrival, deputies observed the 19-year-old male lying on his back with gunshot wounds on his upper left shoulder and below his right scapular region. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
Jared Leonard Little was arrested and has been charged by a grand jury with capital murder, according to the indictments.
LeBlanc and Leon were interviewed by a PCSO investigator and LeBlanc said he, Leon, Little and two others went to the male’s home with the intent to steal marijuana, according to the affidavit. When the group arrived to the male’s home, the male came to the vehicle to make the marijuana transaction. Little held the marijuana and told LeBlanc to drive off. Following a scuffle in the backseat of the vehicle, Little was observed shooting the male. Little told LeBlanc to drive off.
According to the affidavit, LeBlanc made a phone call to an inmate in the Parker County Jail, which was recorded. LeBlanc was heard telling the inmate that they were “on the way to a lick” to rob the male.
“Mr. LeBlanc is charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If he is convicted, he will be facing a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.”
LeBlanc is being held in the Parker County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
Leon was also arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.
“Mr. Leon was indicted for the first degree felony offense of aggravated robbery and the third degree offense of tampering with evidence,” Swain said. “If convicted of aggravated robbery, he would be facing a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If convicted of tampering with evidence, his sentence would be from two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. All cases related to this offense have been assigned to the 43rd District Court, Judge Craig Towson presiding, where the capital murder against Jared Little was randomly assigned.”
Leon is being held in the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $115,000.
Little is being held in the Parker County Jail on a $750,000 bond for capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony.
Others indicted on June 16 include:
• Auden Molinar Almance, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Alecia Louise Bowen, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• David Michael Brown, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Crystal Mae Carter, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Rose Marie Clayton, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Clifford Lee Cook, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Robert Michael Crofoot, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Matthew Roy Croom, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Melissa Ann Dorsett, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jessica Lynn Ethridge, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Shahara Marie Fowler, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
• Brandon Reed Gaskamp, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
• Tony Ray Gravitt, abandoning/endangering child, criminal negligence.
• Christopher Zane Guevara, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Delia Lizbeth Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Octavis Delaree Hoskins, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Jeffrey Scott Kirkland, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James Don Lanier, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Israel Leon, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Jared Leonard Little, capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony.
• Braxton Lee Manley, two counts of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000; and theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Brian Morris Marciante, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Steven Joel McCoy, assault of family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Whitney Nicole Nunnelley, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Alejandro David Olmos, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Alexander Lee Patton, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft.
• Jill Underwood Reed, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1gram.
• Joshua N Renteria, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jose Luis Rodriguez, three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
• Kandace Cheyanne Romero, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1gram.
• Jonathan Richard Schrock, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Terence Randel Speers, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kerry Shawn Strickland, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1gram.
• Delana Diane Stults, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jazlyn Leann Taylor, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram; and possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Craigory Deshawon Wright, possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
• Adrian Jesse Arismendez, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Christina Faye Bogle, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Shelia Ruth Carpenter, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Kaci Michelle Cornett, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams; and possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
• Mason Dakota Craig, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Ronnie Lee Creed, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jayden Maurice Disiere, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Kevin Scott Evans, intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle and accident involving serious bodily injury.
• Billy Ray Fagan, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Sean Jacob Fagan, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Jason Aldrin Gratts, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Corey MIchael Kelley, assault of family/household member with previous conviction, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Israel Leon, aggravated robbery.
• Mark Wade Lewis, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Laura Heather MacLeod, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Rogelio Martinez, Jr., online solicitation of a minor.
• Fidensio Jorje Maturino, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Andy Mayo, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams; and possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
• Crystal Ann Melendez, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Courtney Faith Morrissey, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; and theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Benjamin James Neal, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Matthew Dalton Sharrock, two counts of theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Everett Chad Sheasley, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• John Rayburn Sheffield, II, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Michael Shane Sigmund, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Riley David Smith, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• Jackie Ray Tamplen, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Christopher Alan Tiller, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• James Tyler Tillison, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Justin Lee Tillison, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Leticia Turrubiates, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Tommy Lee Vanfossen, forgery of government/national instrument/money/security.
• Michael LaQuin Wallace, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jonathan Wesley Wright, theft of cattle/horse/exotic livestock, less than $150,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.