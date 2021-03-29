The cities of Hudson Oaks and Willow Park recently made local appointments to serve the roles of emergency management coordinator.
Sean Hughes was hired as Parker County’s full-time emergency management coordinator and fire marshal by the commissioners court in May of 2019. Up until that time, the county had two part-time positions that served in those capacities.
The Hudson Oaks city council re-appointed Hughes in the consent agenda at the Jan. 28 meeting, but last Thursday, made a decision to change that.
“The Hudson Oaks City Council was not satisfied with how Mr. Hughes, our designated emergency management coordinator, handled the local emergency during the ice storm that paralyzed our city in February,” Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero said in a statement to the Weatherford Democrat. “Last month, we believed that Parker County commissioners court would address the issues we had voiced to them regarding Mr. Hughes, however, no action was taken.”
The Hudson Oaks city council questioned Hughes’s response to winter storm Uri last month.
At the March 25 council meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Brian Lixey made the motion to authorize the mayor to change the designation of the emergency management coordinator for the city from Hughes to Hudson Oaks Police Chief Michael Baldwin. The motion was unanimously approved.
Povero said Baldwin will serve in the role temporarily until a more permanent solution is found.
“We are currently working with neighboring cities and other government entities to find that solution,” he said.
The City of Willow Park appointed Hughes at the city’s EMC on Aug. 13, 2019.
“Parker County hired Sean Hughes to take care of emergency management and fire marshal duties as a combined effort,” Willow Park Fire Chief Mike LeNoir said at the time of the appointment. “The EMC’s role is to work in conjunction with the mayor on what resources the city needs and then [Hughes] will make this happen for us while we’re out in the field — he’ll coordinate all the needs.”
But LeNoir asked the council to rescind the appointment of Hughes last week.
The council unanimously approved the motion and WP Mayor Doyle Moss appointed LeNoir as the city’s emergency management coordinator with Willow Park Police Chief Carrie West serving as the assistant EMC.
“After a meeting with the fire and police chiefs in Willow Park, we made the decision that it was best for us to make our decisions locally in the event of an emergency,” Moss told the Weatherford Democrat. “I have great faith in Fire Chief Mike LeNoir and Police Chief Carrie West to take care of our citizens in times of crisis.”
