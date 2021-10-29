Two well-traveled local bridges up for replacement

WEATHERFORD — Two major bridges in Parker County are scheduled for replacement by Texas Department of Transportation in coming years, TxDOT records show.
Another seven spans in Parker and Palo Pinto counties also are in the design phase for replacement, while contracts have been awarded for three bridge replacements.
The two heavily traveled Parker County bridges in the design stage are the Interstate 20 span across the Brazos River and Dennis Road where it crosses I-20. Neither project is scheduled to be underway soon.
The Dennis Road replacement is projected in records supplied by TxDOT to start in September 2023, and the I-20 bridge over the river two years after that.
The state transportation records name three bridges as past the design phase and now under contract for replacement, two of which were awarded in August.
Those two are a pair of spans over Rock Creek in northeast Mineral Wells but in Parker County, which were contracted last August. The third, also in Parker County, is Gilliland Road, where it crosses Walnut Creek northwest of Springtown and just north of U.S. Highway 199.
In all, there are 564 bridges in TxDOT’s inspection and maintenance system in Parker and Palo Pinto counties. Each receives a rating of poor, fair or good.
There are 298 rated as good and 262 are in the fair category, leaving four rated poor.
Adam Hammons, a TxDOT spokesman in Austin, noted that bridges in the poor category are safe for traffic.
“A bridge classified as poor, that is open to traffic, is in need of some maintenance, repair or rehabilitation,” Hammons said. “Each bridge in Texas is inspected regularly as part of the National Bridge Inspection Standards overseen by the Federal Highway Administration.”
Hammons added the Lone Star State is ranked second-best in the American Road and Transportation Builders Association list of structurally deficient bridges, bested only by Nevada among the 50 states and District of Columbia.
The ranking is based on each state’s number of structurally deficient bridges as a percentage of its inventory. Texas has 54,682 bridges, according to the national assessment found at artbabridgereport.org/state/ranking .
The American Society of Civil Engineers agrees with the next-to-best ranking in its 2021 Texas Infrastructure Report Card, which gives Texas bridges an overall grade of B-minus while noting the state has the nation’s largest bridge inventory.
The society’s report estimates $3.6 billion will be needed annually for Texas bridges for the next decade — and $18 billion is needed during that time frame “to erase the backlog of deficient bridges.”
The transportation department did not respond to a request for cost estimates attached on the planned projects that have estimates. Requests this week for a phone interview with a staff engineer, to learn what drivers need to know about lane closures or detours, was met with an offer to interview a public information officer in the Fort Worth District. That was rescinded on Thursday.
Along with the Dennis Road bridge and the I-20 river crossing, the other seven spans in the design phase of replacement are as follows: where Cherry and Pine streets cross Grassy Branch, jobs projected for June 2022; McVoid Road crossing a tributary of Walnut Creek, Dennis Road at Patrick Creek and Kings Gate Road at the Clear Fork of the Trinity River, all three projected by August 2023; New Hope Road across Ward Branch, also in August 2023; and Natty Flat Road over Hill Creek, in August 2024.
The last two bridges of those seven are in Palo Pinto County’s Precinct 4. The remainder are in Parker County.
One major bridge, U.S. 180 across the Brazos River between Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto, is rated in poor condition but wasn’t on the list of spans targeted for replacement or rehabilitation the department supplied.
Bethany Kurtz, a public information officer in TxDOT’s Fort Worth District which includes the two counties, wrote Thursday in an email the U.S. 180 bridge across the Brazos is slated for replacement in 2026.
The bridge that’s there now, she wrote, is of a “historic nature” and will remain in place next to the new bridge.
