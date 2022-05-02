MINERAL WELLS — A state highway engineer unveiled a dozen projects slated for Palo Pinto County in the next four years during an informational session Thursday at Mineral Wells City Hall.
The work includes three bridge replacements, Texas Department of Transportation official Mohammad Al Nweil told a small group of public works and elected officials.
The projects represent nearly $13.9 million in estimated costs.
“I know our needs are far exceeding available funding,” Al Nweil said. “Right now, we have $80 billion in work included in the 10-year mission.”
Al Nweil brought similar presentations to Jack and Erath counties last week, unveiling TxDOT plans in the more rural counties in its Fort Worth District, where he is the planning director.
He left the Mineral Wells meeting with the recommendation the state add another project to the Palo Pinto County plan.
Work happening now on U.S. Highway 281 both north and south of Mineral Wells caught Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light’s eye, but he pointed out nothing was planned along a gap on the north-south artery from MLK Boulevard south to Municipal Highway 379. (The highway becomes Southwest 25th Street once it crosses U.S. 281 going west).
“It’s about a mile-long gap,” Light said.
He, Al Nweil and County Judge Shane Long informally discussed Light’s gap after the meeting closed.
“It’ll all connect,” Light said later Thursday. “I just hope it’s getting done this year.”
Light also told the newspaper work on U.S. 180, which like the U.S. 281 jobs was delayed by the pandemic, now is slated to be taken up.
That job will mill and resurface the east-west artery.
The bridge replacements, led by construction of a new span on U.S. 180 across the Brazos River, start in 2023 with a new bridge across Ward Branch just east of Farm-to-Market 4 south of Palo Pinto.
Another project replaces the bridge on Natty Flat Road at Hill Creek, set to go to bidders in September 2025.
The U.S. 180 span accounts for an estimated $11.6 million of the total spending for the county. A TxDOT spokeswoman previously told the Weatherford Democrat the bridge there now has historic significance and will be preserved, with the new span going next to it.
That job is slated for bidding in April 2025. It is part of a project to improve that highway to what TxDOT calls a Super 2 highway. Those are two-lane roads with passing lanes engineered into steeper inclines, which is what’s being done to U.S. 281 now.
The other nine projects, scheduled for bidding from last December and through the rest of this year, are all seal coating, TxDOT’s phrase for asphalt.
