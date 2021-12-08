WEATHERFORD — The University Interscholastic League this week released its conference cutoff numbers, giving Texans an idea where their high school will be classified in next year's realignment.
The numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.
While the majority of districts will remain unchanged in 2022-24, Mineral Wells will be moving up in classification from 4A Division II to 4A Division I.
"The cutoff was high school enrollment of 880 and we turned in 902," MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said.
Aledo ISD, reporting a snapshot enrollment of 2,090, will also be move up from 5A Division II to 5A Division I.
Weatherford ISD will remain 6A, with an enrollment of 2,441.
Springtown ISD remains at 4A Division I.
Peaster and Brock will both stay at 3A Division I, while Millsap remains at 3A Division II.
Poolville and Santo (Division II) will both remain at 2A.
Gordon was bumped from 1A Division II to 1A Division 1, while Graford remains at 1A, Perrin-Whitt at 1A Division I and Strawn at 1A Division II.
Districts for football, volleyball and basketball will be decided in February, with district alignments for other activities released in March.
To view the full list of reclassifications, visit www.uiltexas.org/files/alignments/Cutoffs_12_8_post_alpha_by_conf.pdf
