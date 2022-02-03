WEATHERFORD — The University Interscholastic League Thursday announced new realignments for volleyball, basketball and football for the 2022-24 period.
Schools may discuss scheduling possible games beginning on Feb. 3, but cannot actually contract until Feb. 24. District schedules cannot be finalized and official until the alignment is finished, no earlier than Feb. 24.
Volleyball
The Weatherford Lady Roos are in 6A-District 3 along with Crowley, Euless Trinity, Fort Worth Boswell, FW Paschall, FW Chisholm Trail, Hurst Bell and North Crowley.
Aledo, in 5A, District 5, will compete against Azle, Granbury, Northwest, Saginaw, White Settlement-Brewer and Wichita Falls Rider.
In Conference 4A, Mineral Wells joins District 6 along with Brownwood, Glen Rose, Graham and Stephenville.
Also in 4A is Springtown, part of District 8 along with Bridgeport, Decatur, Krum, Lake Worth and River Oaks Castleberry.
In Conference 3A, Brock, Millsap and Peaster make up District 8, along with Breckenridge, Comanche, Dublin, Early and Eastland.
Poolville is part of 2A-District 9, as well as Alvord, Chico and Nocona.
Wrapping up Conference 1A, Garner, Graford and Perrin-Whitt make up District 12, while Strawn will compete against Gorman, Moran and Rising Star in District 14.
Football
The Weatherford Roos remain in 6A-District 3 along with Crowley, Euless Trinity, Fort Worth Boswell, FW Paschall, FW Chisholm Trail, Hurst Bell and North Crowley.
Aledo moves to 5A, Division I in District 3, joining Azle, Burleson Centennial, Denton Ryan, FW South Hills, The Colony, Northwest, Saginaw and Brewer.
In 4A, Division I competition, Mineral Wells and Springtown are part of District 4, along with Burkburnett, Decatur and Wichita Falls.
Millsap will compete in 3A, Division II's District 5, alongside Comanche, Dublin, Eastland, Jacksboro and Merkel. In 3A, Division I, Brock and Peaster remain rivals in District 4 along with Boyd, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder and Whitesboro.
Santo will represent 2A, Division II's District 8, with Celeste, Chico, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay and Muenster.
In 1A/6-Man, Division II, Strawn will compete in District 8 against Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Newcastle, while Gordon moves to Division I's District 9, joining Perrin-Whitt, Baird, Bryson, Gorman and Lingleville.
Basketball
The Weatherford Roos remain in 6A-District 3 along with Crowley, Euless Trinity, Fort Worth Boswell, FW Paschall, FW Chisholm Trail, Hurst Bell and North Crowley.
Aledo, in 5A, District 5, joins Azle, Granbury, Northwest, Saginaw, Brewer and Wichita Falls Rider.
In Conference 4A, Mineral Wells is part of District 6 along with Brownwood, Glen Rose, Graham and Stephenville. Also in 4A is Springtown, part of District 8, with Bridgeport, Decatur, Krum, Lake Worth and River Oaks Castleberry.
In Conference 3A, Brock, Millsap and Peaster make up District 8, along with Breckenridge, Comanche, Dublin, Early and Eastland.
Both Poolville and Santo will compete in 2A, District 11 against De Leon, Hico, Lipan, Ranger and Tolar.
1A, District 19 includes Gordon and Strawn, along with Bluff Dale, Gorman, Huckabay, Lingleville and Three Way, while District 21 teams include Garner, Graford and Perrin-Whitt against Bryson, Newcastle, Throckmorton and Woodson.
View each sport's classification breakdowns here.
