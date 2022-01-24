Claims of union busting and campaign finance stumbling have arisen in the Parker County sheriff’s race 36 days before Republicans choose which of two men get a shot at a two-year unfinished term.
The race, which has no Democratic candidate but a presumptive hopeful in Libertarian Russell Hess, pits incumbent Russ Authier against Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero.
The union claims precede a cease and desist order to Authier from the Combined Law Enforcement Agencies of Texas, an officer advocacy union with memberships in most Texas police and sheriff’s departments.
CLEAT claims, in its Jan. 18 letter, that a member of Authier’s command staff sent an office-wide email discouraging membership in CLEAT. The association has endorsed Povero in the March 1 primary.
Authier said any use of county property for personal business has been “addressed.”
Authier did not elaborate or comment on Povero’s finance reports that indicate he began raising and spending contributions months before he filed the form which enables those basic candidate activities.
Povero says overlap from his mayoral campaign led him and his campaign treasurer, Brian Lixey, to file inaccurate reports that will be corrected. He also posted his gripe about the CLEAT email to his social media.
“I’m glad to see the story is out, because it really has angered and concerned some people in the sheriff’s office,” Povero said Friday. “It’s kind of disturbing. This is why deputies need to have representation. There needs to be a fundamental culture change at the sheriff’s office.”
CLEAT’s executive director, Charley Wilkison, wrote in the Jan. 18 letter that the union plans to pursue “any and all action necessary or appropriate in the circumstances to vigorously enforce our rights or remedies.”
“There are people that have on-the-record evidence of being told to drop CLEAT,” Wilkison said Friday. “We have affidavits, and we’ll be moving down that road.”
Authier was appointed by county commissioners almost a year ago upon the death of Sheriff Larry Fowler. The office on the primary ballot is through 2024, when another race is scheduled for a full, four-year sheriff’s term.
“I’m not going to respond to CLEAT on that (letter),” Authier said, adding it would be up to county prosecutors to pursue the finance law issue. “That’s not our decision to make, if it’s going to be prosecuted. I know (public figures) live in a fishbowl, and we’re expected to do better than most.”
Povero’s filing shows him taking in 15 contributions — and making five campaign outlays — before declaring Lixey his campaign treasurer in July. Both he and Lixey said they are aware of the misstep and are correcting it with the Texas Ethics Commission, which oversees campaign finance.
“I’m going to file some amended forms,” Lixey said, specifying he’ll do that with both the state agency and the Parker County Elections Office. “It was an unintentional mishap. It relates back to him running for mayor. We’re filing the amended stuff that the ethics commission said I would need to take care of.”
Povero issued the following statement Friday:
“I am aware of questions about my campaign finance report and, in particular, the acceptance of campaign contributions prior to naming a campaign treasurer for sheriff. As an elected officeholder, the mayor of Hudson Oaks, I had a campaign treasurer designation on file and contributions were made to that account. All of those contributions are public record and open for anyone to see on the Parker County Elections webpage. I have contacted the Texas Ethics Commission and I am working with them to file an amended campaign finance report and an unexpended funds report.”
The elections administrator’s website has copies of all the primary candidates’ financial filings, but Povero’s only campaign treasurer appointment is his July 9 document, Elections Administrator Crickett Miller confirmed.
The Weatherford Democrat sent an open records request to the Hudson Oaks city secretary, seeking a campaign treasurer’s appointment from his mayoral race. That request was pending at press time.
The state elections code says failure to name a campaign treasurer can result in a fine of up to three times the amount collected.
Povero had collected more than $35,000 in donations by the time he filed his treasurer’s appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.