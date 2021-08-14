Across Texas, United Way are supporting their respective communities as they respond and recover from the February winter weather disaster. The United Way of Palo Pinto County Inc. recently presented a $10,000 grant to the Salvation Army Mineral Wells and the Mineral Wells Center of Life, in order to help them continue to recover from Winter Storm Uri.
"In February of this year, our community experienced rolling blackouts, longer-duration power outages and ice accretion caused by the precipitation and unusually cold temperatures this caused widespread disruptions to water distribution systems," UWPPC Executive Director Barb Tucker said. "There were some cases where residents had no energy sources to heat and water pipe bursting caused significant damage to numerous residences.
"These two agencies worked tirelessly to respond to the citizens of Palo Pinto County."
United Way of Palo Pinto County's mission is to provide an organized, accountable system to distribute funds to meet the human service needs of Palo Pinto County.
"During these times of crisis and need, United Way of Palo Pinto County and our partners are committed to help rebuild lives and strengthen communities," Christina Phenix, United Way board president, said. "We want our community to know that we are here and working hard to continue to serve the needs of our citizens."
