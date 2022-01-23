Following are upcoming forums expected to feature candidates in the March primary election.
Jan. 27
Candidate forum hosted by the Parker County Republican Women
6 p.m. at the Doss Heritage Center, 1400 Texas Drive, Weatherford
Jan. 28
Candidate forum hosted by and at Silver Creek Methodist Church
6 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner and 7 p.m. forum at 2200 Church Road, Azle
Feb. 4
Millsap candidate forum
Dinner from 5-6 p.m. (donations will be accepted) and candidates will speak at 7 p.m. at the Millsap Community Center, 150 S. Farm-to-Market Road 113, Millsap.
Feb. 7
Candidate forum on education, sponsored by Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation
6:30 p.m. at the Aledo Community Center, 104 Robinson Court, Aledo.
Feb. 9
Candidate forum hosted by East Parker County Chamber of Commerce
Luncheon ($25 each) begins at 11:30 a.m. at New River Fellowship, 3252 E. Interstate 20 Service Road, Hudson Oaks.
Sheriff, CCL No. 2, Precinct 2 commissioner and Precinct 4 JP candidates are invited.
Second candidate forum hosted by EPCCC
Forum is free and begins with a meet-and-greet with candidates from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before candidates sit for a forum. The event is at Springhill Suites by Marriott, 500 Shops Blvd. in Willow Park, and included SBOE, House of Representative, Senate District 10, County Judge and Parker GOP Chair candidates.
