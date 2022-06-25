Abandoned Cemetery Association
The Abandoned Cemetery Association’s annual meeting will be Saturday, July 9, in the parlor of Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St., at 11 a.m.
Come see and hear a review of progress reports plus election.
For more information, call 940-682-5331 or visit the ACA Facebook page.
Adventures in Art Camp
Weatherford ISD Community Education will host the Adventures in Art Camp from 12:30 to 3:15 p.m. July 11-14 at the Bowie Learning Center.
The camp is open to ages 5-13, with a cost of $165 per student. Students will learn fine art techniques and will bring their creations home.
To register, call 817-598-2806.
