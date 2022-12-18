PPGH hosting community blood drive
Palo Pinto General Hospital will host a Carter BloodCare community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 3.
The Carter bus will be set up outside, at 400 SW 25th Ave., Mineral Wells.
To sign up, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132047.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church community blood drive
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will host a Carter BloodCare community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 3 at 108 NW 4th Ave. inside the Family Life Center.
To sign up, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132053
Klassy Klogger lessons
The Klassy Kloggers will offer free beginner clogging lessons during the month of January.
The classes will be held at 5:45 p.m. each Monday starting on Jan. 9 at 701 Narrow St., Weatherford, in the Harberger Hill Community Center.
For those interested in signing up, contact Instructor/Director Shirley Anderson at 254-246-1972 or just show up.
21st Annual Parker County Bridal Fair
Come to the Parker County Bridal Fair on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center in Weatherford.
The show runs from noon to 5 p.m. Meet with dozens of vendors to help you plan your perfect day. Many vendors will be offering specials that day.
Admission is free, as is parking, and door prizes will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.