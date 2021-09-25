Parker County Basic CERT class Oct. 13-Nov. 6
Parker County Basic CERT classes will begin next month at the county’s emergency services facility, 215 Trinity St. in Weatherford. The courses total 27 hours and include both classroom and hands-on training.
Course dates are:
• Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The course is divided into units covering the following topics: Disaster Preparedness; Fire Safety and Utility Controls; Disaster Medical Operations, Part 1 and 2; Light Search and Rescue; CERT Organization/Incident Command; Disaster Psychology; CERT and Terrorism; CPR/AED; Stop the Bleed; and wrap up, final exam and disaster exercise.
Anyone interested in taking the free class should email davidinelson@uwmail.com.
Gardeners’ Club of Parker County
The next meeting of the Gardeners’ Club of Parker County will be at St. Francis Church, 117 Ranch House Road, Willow Park at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.
Guest speaker will be Jay White, the editor of Texas Gardener Magazine, and a subscription to the magazine will be given as a door prize. The subject of White’s talk will be native plants.
A short meeting and refreshments will follow. Also come hear about the community garden that is being built at St. Francis and how it will benefit the whole community. For more information call 817-919-6280.
Master of Memory Classes
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host an online Master of Memory on Wednesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Parker County Extension Office in Weatherford, located at 604 N. Main St. The classes are free of charge.
Many people believe that memory loss and aging go together: As a person gets older his or her memory begins to fail. Not true! The four-week program will help you understand how your memory works and what may affect your memory. Medical conditions, medications, diet and exercise, among other things, may all play a role in how your memory works. “Master of Memory” will also help you identify and use strategies to improve your memory function.
You can sign up for the class by calling 817-598-6168 or email kl-smith@tamu.edu.
