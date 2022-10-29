ACA Surf ‘n Turf Raffle
Come bid on an array of silent auction items, buy raffle tickets and enjoy a meal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at Mesquite Pit, 1201 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford.
Raffle will include a Charles Daly Mag 335 Pump 12a Shotgun and Shakespeare Fishing Combo.
Raffle drawing will be announced that evening, but winners do not need to be present to win the raffle or silent auction items.
Cooking Well for the Holiday
Parker County AgriLife Extension Service will host a Cooking Well for the Holiday program on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Parker County Extension Office.
The class will include quick and easy tips and ideas for planning and preparing health traditional and non-traditional holiday meals. Also, there will be some tips for exercising and how to Maintain and Not gain during the holidays. The classes will include some cooking demonstrations, recipes, and food to taste. The cost to attend is $15 and will include a lite meal and recipes. For more information and to register, call the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.
Annual Coyote Chase Race
The 29th annual Coyote Chase Race 5K and 1-mile run will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, at Weatherford College.
Pre-registered runners will receive a long sleeve, microfiber T-shirt.
RunTime Racing Services will handle the event’s timing and course layout, and those who opt in will be able to use RunTime’s chip-timing technology.
“We are grateful for our sponsors and community that continue to make this such a great event,” said Jaci Edwards, WC senior advancement specialist. “After the run, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy food, fellowship and festivities.”
First Financial Bank and First Financial Trust will continue to provide trophies and medals for the event, a service the bank has provided every year since the race’s inception in the mid-1990s. The top three finishers in more than 40 age categories will receive medals. Categories include all ages for the 5K and up to age 12 for the 1-mile.
Prior registration is $20 per adult runner with race day registration at $25. Children 12 and under are $15 during pre-registration and $20 on race day. Both races begin at 9 a.m.
For more information, including online registration, visit https://wc.edu/about/foundation/coyote-chase-race.php
Home for the Holidays
Parker County Extension Education Association and members invites everyone to follow the Candy Canes and Gingerbread Men and Women to the 22nd annual Home for the Holidays.
Home for the Holidays will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Couts United Methodist Church in the gym, located at 802 N. Elm St. in Weatherford. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. There will be special programs including putting pizzaz in decorating, gift ideas, tips and more. Lunch will be provided along with recipes, some fun games and more. Each club will have a gift area to visit. There will be a silent auction along with a raffle table.
So come for this delightful event and come get in the holiday spirit. The cost is $12 per person. Tickets can be purchased from the Parker County Extension Office and from club members The event supports Parker County 4-H scholarships as well as Extension Education Club community services.
For more information or for tickets call 817-598-6168.
Cooking Under Pressure
Take the pressure off your cooking and join the Palo Pinto County Extension Office for a hands-on class focusing on soups and electric pressure cooker basics.
The class is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the extension office, 221 S. 5th Ave., Palo Pinto. Cost is $20 per person.
Registration is required by Nov. 14 by visiting https://forms.office.com/r/0Fk3REFByU or calling 940-659-1228, as space is limited.
Homemade Pie Workshop
Do you want to make a pie for the holidays? Come to the pie workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Couts United Methodist church gym kitchen, located at 802 N. Elm St. in Weatherford. There will be two sessions for making pie: Group 1: 9 a.m. and Group 2: 1 p.m. Each person will make a pie to take home. Participants will have the option to make pumpkin, pecan, apple, chocolate, or coconut.
The cost is $20 per person. Adults and youth 5 and up are welcome to attend. Youth ages 5-10 should have an adult with them. Participants need to bring a glass 9-inch pie plate for their pie. For more information and to register for the class call 817-598-6168.
Jam & Jelly Workshop
The Palo Pinto County Extension Office will host a hands-on Jam & Jelly Workshop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at 221 S. 5th Ave., Palo Pinto.
This workshop will cover the basics of making jams and jellies. Cost is $20 per person.
Registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 29, at https://forms.office.com/r/zXy31KaxN or calling 940-659-1228.
