Dementia conversations webinar
The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a webinar July 26 on dementia conversations — tips for having conversations with your family about driving, doctor visits, and legal and financial planning considerations.
The webinar will be led by Pat Bailey, founder of She Ages Well and Advance Comfort, and Alzheimer's Association Community Educator and Support Group Facilitator Shylondia Peters.
While the webinar is free, registration is appreciated at alznct.news/DCFWJUL26 or by calling 800-272-3900..
Medical City Weatherford blood drive
Partnering with Carter BloodCare, Medical City Weatherford will host a blood drive on Tuesday, July 27. The Carter BloodCare bus will be located in the hospital's parking lot, 713 E. Anderson St., from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Community members may sign-up to donate online or by calling 817-594-4251.
Every blood type is needed. Donors can help as many as three different people with just one donation. Individuals who may rely on blood products include trauma victims, cancer and sickle cell patients, mothers giving birth and premature babies.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit for donors. People are also eligible to donate if they've had a COVID-19 vaccine or had the virus and recovered. Learn more about donor eligibility guidelines at CarterBloodCare.org/eligibility.
Craft Fair July 31
Craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St., Weatherford. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be present.
Santo Early Enrollment
Santo ISD will have early enrollment for students in grades Pre-K through 12th who are new to the district on Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Evergreen Club meets
Northside Baptist Evergreen Club for senior adults meets the third Tuesday each month at NSBC, 910 N. Main St., Weatherford.
The meeting begins 10:30 a.m. with potluck afterwards.
