Democratic Women’s meeting features lynching film viewing
The short film about a long-forgotten lynching of four Black youth on the Parker County Courthouse square in 1864 will be screened at the Parker County Texas Democratic Women’s meeting on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant School, 213 Raymond George Way in Weatherford.
Representatives of the Parker County Peace Coalition will offer tours of the restored schoolhouse after the film. The building was the only public school for Black students in the city until the 1960s. The PCTDW business meeting will follow the screening. Visitors are welcome.
For information, contact PCTDW President Marti Fagley, mfagley@aol.com
Active Democrats to hear education board, appeals court candidates
Candidates for State Board of Education and the 2nd Court of Appeals in the Nov. 8 general election will speak at the meeting of the Parker County Active Democrats on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Weatherford College.
Luis Miguel Sifuentes, a former teacher and human resources professional, is the Democratic candidate for SBOE from District 11. Delonia Watson, an attorney with three decades of experience in appellate advocacy, is the Democratic candidate for justice, 2nd Court of Appeals, Place 3.
The meeting will be in the Strain Room of Weatherford College’s Doss Student Center. Visitors are welcome. Information at parkercountydemocrats.org.
Fish fry to benefit Backpack Buddies
A drive-through fish fry set for Oct. 14 in Mineral Wells will help feed much more than the diners who wheel up.
Set from 5-8 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church parking lot, 301 NE First St., the event benefits Backpack Buddies, a nonprofit ministry that sends Mineral Wells children into their three-day weekend with a menu of nutritious meals.
"Backpack Buddies is absolutely indispensable for us in Mineral Wells," Superintendent John Kuhn said. "My understanding is all money they raise buys the food."
Meals are $20 for adults, $15 for kids and include fish, taters, hushpuppies, cole slaw, beans and a dessert.
Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic
Holland Lake Rehabilitation and Wellness Center will host the 9th annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13.
Shots are free with a minimum of one canned food donation per person. Items will benefit local food banks, with cash contributions also accepted.
Tailgaters BBW will be providing sausage biscuit breakfast goodies from 7-9 a.m., a hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., live radio from 3-5 p.m. and popcorn and drinks from 4-6 p.m. or while supplies last.
For questions, contact the Parker County Hospital District at 817-458-3251.
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom Oct. 20 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
The program this month will be speaker J. Michelle Watts, speaking on the beauty of the Southwest. She will present a lecture & trunk show with numerous quilts and wearable art inspired by the Southwest, Native American, Spanish, Hispanic and Anglo cultures. As a quilt artist and designer, she strives to create quilts that express her passion and style. There will also be a workshop Oct. 21 entitled Wheel of Scraps. If you are interested in signing up for the workshop, please email the guild.
Emergency Preparedness Fair
Come learn how to prepare for emergencies at this free, family-friendly event. Participants/instruction include: Free Flu Vaccination Clinic (9 a.m.-noon), Weatherford Fire, Police and EMS, American Red Cross, Parker County’s CERT and Hospital District, Carter Blood Care, Civil Air Patrol, Texas A&M Extension, Food Storage, 72 Hour Kits, Home Security, Water Purification, Off-Grid Cooking, Binder Child ID and much more from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2251 Bethel Road, Weatherford, TX.
For more information, please email wshumway2017@yahoo.com.
