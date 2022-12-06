Flannels and Flapjacks with Santa
Steel Hope Foundation will host a free Flannels and Flapjacks with Santa event on Dec. 10.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Steel Freedom Ranch, 108 SW 25th St., Mineral Wells.
To RSVP, call 817-205-9429.
Aledo ballet’s The Nutcracker
Students of the Aledo Ballet Studio Company will hold two performances of The Nutcracker Dec. 10 in the Truett Auditorium, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2001 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth. Performances are at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Adventure awaits as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince battle the Mouse King and embark on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Led by Company Director, Caroline Arnold Alexander and the marvelous dancers from Aledo’s Academy of Ballet, this joyous classic will leave you with cherished memories for years to come.
Aledo Ballet Studio Company is a 501(c)(3) not for profit foundation based in Aledo. ABSC focuses on enriching Aledo and the surrounding communities through ballet performance, and creating a bridge to offer advanced students an opportunity for a future in the arts.
Tickets for the performances range in price from $20 for children ages 12 and under and $30 for adults and may be purchased online at www.aledoballetstudiocompany.org, or before each performance at the venue prior to the showtimes.
