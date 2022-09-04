Free Day of Yoga
This Labor Day, Indra’s Grace will open its doors to offer free classes as part of the Annual Free Day of Yoga on Sept. 5. Each year, the studio participates in this event as a way to welcome people of every age and every fitness level to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga or share yoga with family and friends.
Join in-person or online. Visit https://www.indrasgrace.com/free-day-of-yoga-september-5/ to sign up and share.
Class schedule:
9-10 a.m.: Indra’s Grace Flow w/Jenny
10:15-11:15 a.m.: Gentle & Senior Yoga w/Caryl
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pranayama and Meditation w/Sandra
Classes will be held all morning to help raise awareness of all the wonderful physical, mental, and emotional benefits of yoga. All ages and all levels welcome.
Native Plant Society to meet Sept. 8
Stresses on native Texas trees will be the program topic at the monthly meeting of the Native Plant Society’s Cross Timbers chapter on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Woodland ecologist Kimberlee Peterson from the Texas A&M Forest Service will be the guest speaker. The meeting will be at Cherry Park Community Center, 313 Davis St. in Weatherford. Guests are always welcome.
Parker County Democrats to host candidates
The Democratic candidates for comptroller and agriculture commissioner in the Nov. 8 general election will address the monthly meeting of the Parker County Active Democrats at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Strain Room of the Doss Student Center at Weatherford College.
Comptroller candidate Janet Dudding is a CPA who has helped uncover government abuses at state and local levels and wants to better use state money to benefit residents. Agriculture candidate Susan Hays is an attorney with rural roots who helped write and pass the hemp legalization law in Texas in 2019.
For information, visit parkercountydemocrats.org.
