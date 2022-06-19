Freedom Fest
Freedom Fest July 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Capernaum Studios.
Food vendors, booths, patriot speakers, a Washington’s Armor exhibit, statue garden, Patriot Spy Game and an Independence Trail featuring scenes from the revolutionary war with characters such as Samuel Adams and John Hancock.
Washington’s Armor movie will be shown at 5 p.m. at the Big Sound Stage.
For event updates and tickets, visit capernaumstudios.com. Capernaum is located at 10700 FM 920 in Poolville.
Food Managers Certification Training
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Parker County will offer a one-day food manager certification training course, “Food Safety: It’s Our Business,” for food service managers on Monday, July 11. The program is designed not only to prepare food service managers to pass the certification examination but will provide valuable education regarding the safe handling of food. Special attention to food safety will help keep the many customers served safe and satisfied.
The training will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the SafeServ examination will be administered at the conclusion of the day long class. The course will take place at the Parker County Agricultural Services Center, located at 604 North Main St., in Weatherford.
The course fee is $115 and includes training, course book, handouts, materials and the National Restaurant ServSafe Certified Professional Food Manager examination. The deadline to pre-register is July 1.
To receive a registration form or for more information about the Food Manager Certification Training course of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, contact the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168.
Youth Leadership Camp
Serenity House will host Mpact Youth Leadership Camp July 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Weatherford College, 225 College Park Dr.
Camp will feature team building, outdoor activities and food for those aged 11-15, with the goal of helping teens transition successfully into high school while providing a safe place to learn to engage in meaningful conversations about peer pressure, behave as a positive role model and make meaningful impact on the world.
For more information or to register, visit serenityhouseimpact.com.
