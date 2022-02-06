Friends of the WPL to host fundraising breakfast
The Friends of the Weatherford Public Library is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The event is come and go and will be held at Flames Seafood Restaurant, 1917 Martin Drive in Weatherford.
Breakfast consists of pancakes, eggs, sausage, butter, syrup, choice of coffee, orange juice or water. Proceeds will go toward funding the Summer Reading Club for children and students.
For details or to purchase tickets ($10 each), contact Kathy Ott at 817-994-7360, Kathy _2r@hotmail.com or go to the Friends of the Library Facebook page and look for the event. You can buy a ticket from the event page.
You can also pay at the door, with cash, credit and debit cards accepted.
Olive Branch Lodge Spaghetti Dinner
Olive Branch Lodge #792 will host a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser Feb. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Brock lodge, 201 Grindstone Road.
Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.
For tickets or more information, contact Mike Bradbury at 817-253-7654.
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on Feb. 17 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks.
The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online.
If you wish to join online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
The program will be a Trunk Show featuring four guild members and their quilts.
Gardeners' Club of Parker County
The Gardeners' Club of Parker County meets the second Thursday of each month at St Francis Church, 117 Ranch House Road, Willow Park at 10 a.m.
This month's speaker is Bill Clayton who will speak about his experiences with rare and heirloom seeds.
For further information, call 817-919-6280.
Washington's Day Celebration
In honor of President's Day, Capernaum Studios and Peaster ISD are teaming up for a free community-wide event on Feb. 20 celebrating George Washington's birthday and the release of "Washington's Armor Vol. 1: 'The Journey.'"
A variety of food trucks, vendors and and activities for the whole family will be available, as well as a live Q&A with Tammy Lane, the film's director, discussing the making of "Washington's Armor."
Historical reenactments, games and colonial demonstrations on how products during that time were made will also be held throughout the day.
The event takes place from 3-6 p.m. at Peaster ISD.
