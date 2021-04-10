April Horseshoe Club Tournament
Weatherford Horseshoe Club hosts one tournament each month during the season. The next tournament is Sunday, April 11 starting at 2 p.m. The courts are located in Love Street Park, 309 Love St. in Weatherford.
This month features a barbecue before the games start. The pitchers will have lunch, then pitch in a doubles tournament. Join us for eats and the games. No shoes, we have extras.
This doubles tournament is a lead-in to the Texas State Doubles Championship Tournament hosted by the THPA and the Weatherford Horseshoe Club on April 24. Those interested in joining the Texas Horseshoe Pitching Association can come to Love Street Park Monday nights 6:30 p.m.
Santo Pre-K and kindergarten roundup
Santo ISD will have its Pre-K and kindergarten round-up Wednesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please bring birth certificate, social security card, shot record and proof of residency.
Palo Pinto/MW Annual Clean-Up Day
The Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County annual Clean-Up Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 1. Mineral Wells city residents will go to 2700 U.S. 281 South, behind the animal shelter — water bill and driver’s license will be required. All county residents will go to their respective precinct barns. Tires will only be accepted at the Dempsey Heliport site for $1 per tire up to 17 inches and $3 per tire more than 17 inches.
City residents may call 940-328-7777 and county residents may call 940-659-1210 for more information.
Weatherford Scout Luncheon
The Friends of Scouting Weatherford Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center at 1400 Texas Drive.
Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit local Boy Scouts in the area. To reserve a seat or contribute, contact Tracy Ferguson at tracy.ferguson@scouting.org.
Weatherford is part of the 23-county area served by the Longhorn Council, which stretches from central to North Texas. The council is headquartered in Hurst, with an additional council service center in Waco.
