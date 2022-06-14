Parker County Aggie Moms’ Club annual Howdy Party
The Parker County Aggie Moms’ Club will host our annual Howdy Party to welcome new Aggies and celebrate all things Texas A&M. This event is our annual fundraiser for student scholarships.
Mark your calendar and plan to join us on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Shep’s, 202 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford, Texas for a fun evening of live and silent auctions, Yell Practice, Aggie Mom Boutique, catered chicken fried steak dinner, keynote speaker Cliff Dugosh ‘86, recognition of 2022 scholarship recipients and more.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at parkercomoms.aggienetwork.com.
Low Cost Mobile Clinic
Parker Paws is partnering with PetVet Relief to bring the Low Cost Mobile Clinic back to Weatherford to help end shelter overcrowding and pet overpopulation in the community.
Spay/neuter/dentals by appointment on website.
Vaccinations: 12-3 p.m., no appointment needed.
For a full list of available services and pricing, please visit the website, www.petvetrelief.com.
A schedule of clinic locations includes:
6/29 Pet Supplies Plus
7/27 Orscheln Farm & Home
8/31 Pet Supplies Plus
9/28 Orscheln Farm & Home
10/26 Pet Supplies Plus
11/30 Orscheln Farm & Home
12/28 Pet Supplies Plus
