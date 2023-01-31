Native Plant Society to feature ecological sites as next meeting topic
Ecological sites are part of a nested, hierarchical land classification developed and used by the NRCS. Ecological Site Descriptions (ESDs) contain information about the dominant species in historic (pre-European) plant communities. ESDs are easily accessible and contain a wealth of information for native plant enthusiasts. State and transition models, a component of ESDs, will be presented to demonstrate their utility in planning and restoration efforts.
Shane Green has a bachelor’s degree in Range Management from Utah State University. He has worked 31 years as a Rangeland Specialist for NRCS, spending the majority of his career in Utah, only recently moving to Texas to join the NRCS National Grazing Lands Team in Fort Worth. Shane lives near Keeter, with his wife and daughter where he spends his time tinkering, operating amateur radio, shooting historic black powder firearms, and playing fetch with the dogs.
He will be the featured speaker at the Native Plant Society program Feb. 9, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Cherry Park Community Center, 313 Davis St. in Weatherford. A short business meeting will convene at 6:30 p.m. followed by a social at 6:45 p.m. The meeting is free to the public and light refreshments will be served.
The mission of the Cross Timbers Chapter is to promote the conservation, research, and utilization of native plants and plant habitats in Texas through education, outreach, and example. For more information visit http://npsot.org/CrossTimbers.
Love Your Heart Lunch and Learn Program
Love Your Heart Lunch and Learn Program will take place Feb. 22. The program will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The program will take place the Parker County Extension Office located at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. The program will include tips for a healthy heart including reducing high blood pressure, reducing stress and health cooking tips. The program will include speakers, cooking demonstrations, food to taste and recipes. A light heart health lunch will be provided.
The cost to attend is $10. Register by calling 817-598-6168 or emailing Kathy Smith at kl-smith@tamu.edu.
DASH and Mediterranean Diet Cooking Class
Join us for a cooking class that will teach you about the DASH and Mediterranean Eating Patterns on Feb. 23, 2023. The DASH and Mediterranean eating patterns are ways to eat healthy that focuses on plant-rich foods. They are both ways to eat that can help reduce blood pressure and benefit your heart, preparing and enjoying generous tastes of the delicious recipes that participants will prepare. The cooking class will include hands on cooking, learning about both eating patterns, tasting, and recipes.
The cost to attend the class is $20. Find out more information or register by calling 817-598-6168 or emailing Kathy Smith at kl-smith@tamu.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.