Millsap Spaghetti Dinner
The Millsap Neighborhood Home & Garden Club will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner Feb. 11.
The event takes place in the Millsap High School cafeteria beginning at 4 p.m.
Cost per person at the door is $12. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $11 by calling 940-328-5988. Children under 5 get in free.
Sweet Shoppe will provide desserts, with a silent auction from 4-7 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 7 p.m.
Winners need not be present to win. All proceeds benefit Millsap students and scholarships.
A Matter of Balance Fall Prevention Classes
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging “A Matter of Balance” fall prevention classes. The series of eight classes will be held on Mondays from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 27 through April 17 at the Parker County Extension Office, located at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford.
“A Matter of Balance” is an evidence-based program that teaches participants how to overcome their fear of falling, increase their strength and balance and improve their environment.
For more information or to register for the free classes in Parker County, contact Kathy Smith at 817-598-6168 or kl-smith@tamu.edu.
