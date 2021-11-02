Millsap Turkey Dinner
Millsap Neighborhood Home and Garden Club and Millsap Masonic Lodge will host a community turkey dinner Nov. 7 at the Millsap High School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or whenever food runs out.
Recommended donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children, with children 5 and under free. Larger donations are also accepted and greatly appreciated.
Home for the Holidays
Everyone is invited to attend the 2021 Home for the Holidays on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will take place at Couts Memorial United Methodist Church in Weatherford, located at 802 N. Elm St. The annual event is hosted by the Parker County Extension Education Association and Clubs and supports 4-H scholarships and club activities.
The popular event will focus on a variety of speakers and entertainment to help you get ready for the holidays. This year’s theme is Thanksgiving Blessings. The event will include lunch. There will be recipe and idea books for everyone, a raffle table, club gift tables, and a silent auction, door prizes and much more.
The cost to attend will be $12 per person. This will include lunch, program materials and recipes. Tickets are available from Extension Education Association Members and the Parker County Extension Office at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. You may buy your tickets prior to the event or buy them at the door. For more information or to make reservations, please call the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168.
The members of Texas A&M AgriLife will provide equal opportunities in programs and activities, education, and employment.
Cooking Well with Diabetes
November is American Diabetes Month, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Parker County will offer Cooking Well with Diabetes classes Nov. 16 and 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the Parker County Agricultural Services Center, located at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. The cost is $20 per person for both classes that includes class handouts, hands on food preparation, recipes and tasting of foods prepared.
Cooking Well with Diabetes classes are for people with Type II diabetes as well as for people who want to cook and eat healthy, reduce carbohydrates, fats and sodium. The topics covered will include Carbohydrate Foods, Making Recipes with Fat Better for You, Double Your Pleasure Side Dishes, Reducing Sodium and Increasing Fiber, Celebrating Sensibly and Holiday Meal Preparation.
To pre-register or for more information about the classes call the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168 or drop by the office located at 604 N. Main St., Suite 200 in Weatherford.
