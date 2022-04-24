Native Plant Sale April 30
The Cross Timbers Chapter of the Native Plant Society will hold its annual Native Plant Sale on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peacock’s Feed & Supply, 122 W. Water St. in Weatherford. Chapter members will be on hand to answer questions and offer educational materials to help you choose native plants for this region. There is also a list of recommended native plants for the North Central Texas region in a printable file on the chapter website, https://npsot.org/wp/crosstimbers/.
The chapter holds monthly meetings in Weatherford and membership is open to all.
The mission of the Native Plant Society of Texas is to promote research, conservation and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example. For details go to www.npsot.org.
Democratic Women To Meet May 1
The Parker County Texas Democratic Women’s group will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at Weatherford College. Parker County resident Claire Olson, a board member of the Tarrant County Coalition for Peace and Justice, will speak. The coalition is working on a memorial for Fred Rouse, a Black man who was lynched in Fort Worth in 1921. The coalition works with the Equal Justice Initiative, founded by attorney Bryan Stevenson, who’s memoir “Just Mercy” inspired the poplar film by the same name. For details, see https://tccpj.org.
The women’s group is open to people of all genders. The meeting will be in the Strain Room of the Doss Student Center on the north side of the college campus. Access is off East Park Avenue. For more information, parkercountydemocrats.org.
18th Annual Talking Tombstone Tour
The Parker County Heritage Society, in conjunction with the Chilcutt Foundation and the city of Weatherford, will hold the Talking Tombstone Tour May 21, 2022.
The money is a match grant with the Chilcutts and is returned to the city to maintain the Old Greenwood Cemetery. The Heritage Society also pays an individual to maintain and repair the oldest tombstones so that Weatherford’s heritage can be preserved. The cemetery is owned by the city of Weatherford, and the society provides extra money for its safe keeping.
The tour is comprised of actors (standing near the departed’s resting place), who portray the notable Parker County historic figure, telling of their life’s accomplishments and hardships; in essence, telling their life story. This year the tour will focus on educators. The tours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every 15 minutes. The cost is $15 for those 10 and older and $10 for ages 5-9.
The goal of this event is to generate enough money so that the Old Greenwood Cemetery can be preserved for future generations.
