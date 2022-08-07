Native Plant Society to meet Aug. 11
The Cross Timbers chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will resume monthly meetings on Thursday, Aug. 11, after the summer break.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant School, 213 Raymond George Way, Weatherford. An educational program will follow a short business meeting. Visitors are always welcome.
For information, visit https://npsot.org/wp/crosstimbers/
Parker County Democrats to meet
The monthly meeting of the Parker County Active Democrats will be on Monday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Strain Room of Weatherford College’s Doss Student Center.
Parker County Democratic Chair Kay Parr will report on the recent state Democratic convention.
Local Democrats are also planning for an appearance by gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Aug. 10 at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells.
For information, visit parkercountydemocrats.org.
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom Aug. 19 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com.
The program this month will be speaker Charlotte Agnotti, who has been teaching quilting since 1978. She will speak about design and color as she shares her collection of quilts. Questions are always welcome during the lecture. She will also be leading a mystery quilt workshop on Aug. 19, focusing on color and construction. Each participant will be exchange 2 ½-inch strips for a one of a kind quilt. If you are interested in the workshop, please contact the guild to sign up. Learn more at quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.