Olive Branch Lodge Pancake Dinner fundraiser
Olive Branch Lodge #792 will host a pancake dinner fundraiser Aug. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. at 201 Grindstone Road, Brock.
Tickets are $10 each. To purchase tickets or find more information, contact Mike Bradbury at 817-253-7654.
First responder appreciation meal
All on and off-duty first responders are invited to enjoy a complimentary spaghetti dinner Sept. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse, 2251 Mineral Wells Highway.
Dine in and carry out available.
The free event is hosted by Patriots United for Heroes, the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse, American Legion Post 163 and VFW Post 4746.
For more information, contact Bob Folmar at 817-243-1154.
Freedom House support group
Freedom House of Parker County will be hosted a support group for survivors of relationship and/or sexual violence.
The group will provide a safe space for adult female survivors to find healing and create community with other survivors. Meetings begin Sept. 23 and will be held on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. at Freedom House, 1149 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford.
To register, call 817-596-7543.
