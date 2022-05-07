Active Democrats to hear congressional candidate
Congressional candidate Trey Hunt will address the Parker County Active Democrats at their monthly meeting on Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. He is seeking to represent the newly redrawn U.S. House Dist. 12 in the November general election. The meeting will be at Weatherford College’s Doss Student Center, Strain Room. More information at parkercountydemocrats.org.
Taste of Parker County
The 13th annual Taste of Parker County is scheduled for Thursday, May 12, at Weatherford’s Heritage Park.
The event benefits the Weatherford College Foundation, which funds scholarships and provides other support for the college and its students.
Patrons are treated to unlimited tastings from a wide variety of local restaurants, caterers, bakeries and coffee shops, plus sample-sized tastings from several breweries. The Weatherford College Jazz Orchestra will also perform on two separate stages.
Tickets are $35 through May 11 or $40 on May 12. Purchase tickets online at www.wc.edu/taste or contact Jaci Edwards at jedwards@wc.edu or 817-598-6272.
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on May 19 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. The program will be a Schoolhouse where several of our Guild Mates will share new ideas, tips, new tools, or some other Quilting Magic. Come join the fun and learn something new.
To learn more about the guild, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find them on Facebook.
Miss Parker County Peach Pageant
The annual Miss Parker County Peach Pageant will be held June 11 at Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St., Weatherford.
Divisions include Miss Baby Peach (0-11 months), Miss Toddler Peach (12-23 months), Miss Tiny Peach (2-3 years), Miss Peach Puddin’ (4-6 years), Little Miss Peach (7-9 years), Miss Peach Blossom (10-12 years), Miss Peach Princess (13-16 years) and Miss Peach Queen (17-21 years). Categories include Party Dress, Photogenic, Talent and Sportswear.
Entry fees for main title are $50 for ages 0-12 and $70 for ages 17-21. Other categories are an additional charge, with Michael’s Photography on site to take pictures.
Deadline to mail entry forms and fees is June 4 and can be sent to Norma Crutcher, 605 E. 6th St., Weatherford, 76086. No refunds and photos should be turned in at check-in, not mailed.
For more info, call 817-991-7760 or peachpageant@att.net.
