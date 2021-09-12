30th pastoral anniversary celebration
The Pentecostals of Parker County will host a 30th pastoral anniversary ceremony for Pastor B.C. and Sister Ross at 10 a.m. Sept. 12.
The location is 208 E. 3rd St., Weatherford. For more information, contact the church office at 817-594-8513.
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will hold a quilt auction at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Texas Church of God, 2240 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford.
The quilt preview begins at 2 p.m. but other activities will start at noon.
The winner of the raffle quilt, “Cabins in a Storm,” a 90-by-90 inch quilt designed and made by guild members, will be drawn that afternoon. Tickets are available prior to the drawing.
This is the guild’s annual fundraising event. The quilts include a variety of sizes, colors and styles, and are made and donated by guild members. All guild funds are used to support other non-profit organizations in Parker County, as well as to preserve, promote, and stimulate interest in quilt making.
For more information, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or visit the guild’s Facebook page.
Willow Bark
Willow Bark, a city of Willow Park production featuring Parker Paws, will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 18, at Paul Balint, Jr. Memorial Park next to Willow Park City Hall.
Performances by the Rocky Lott Band will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a costume parade and contest at 2 p.m. and weenie dog races at 4 p.m. Entry fee for races and costume contest is $5. Register by emailing rhoffman@willowpark.org.
Free ham radio intro class
Anyone interested in learning more about ham radio is invited to attend a free introduction class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Parker County Emergency Management Building, 215 Trinity St., Weatherford.
The class will cover some of the FCC test, answer questions about ham radio and show equipment with demonstrations.
Email patecq@yahoo.com for more information.
