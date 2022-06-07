Series preview for PAX REGNUM
A prelaunch and immersive experience for PAX REGNUM will be held Friday from 7:30-10 p.m. at Covered Bridge Venue in Springtown.
The semiformal event features the cast and original music of PAX REGNUM, a historical drama series based on the true events that portray the volatile, but symbiotic relationship between Rome and Jerusalem.
Tickets range from $25 up and can be purchased through the website, www.paxregnum.com. Due to the nature of the interactive historical experience, this event may not be suitable for small children.
Guests will be greeted at 7:30 p.m. by cast members, with photo opportunities available with Roman Gladiators and other cast. The PAX REGNUM presentation begins at 8:30 p.m. with a time of worship and praise. For more info, visit www.paxregnum.com.
Parker County Active Democrats to Meet
The Parker County Active Democrats will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Strain Room of Weatherford College’s Doss Student Center. The meeting will feature a special thanks to all the party’s poll workers and precinct chairs. More information at https://parkercountydemocrats.org.
Democratic Women to Meet
The monthly meeting of the Parker County Texas Democratic Women will be Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. in the Strain Room of Weatherford College’s Doss Student Center. PCTWD is part of a statewide organization whose goal is to increase the participation and influence of Democratic women in Texas government and politics. Membership is open to all genders. Information at https://parkercountydemocrats.org/parker-county-texas-democratic-women/
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on June 16 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks.
The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
The program this month will be speaker Jane Bromberg, a quilt designer, teacher and lecturer who loves to teach and inspire. She will share over 40 quilts with ideas about accents, facing and edge treatments. There is no workshop this month.
Noon Lions 100th Year Benefit Concert
The Weatherford Noon Lions will be hosting a benefit concert Oct. 1 in celebration of the program’s 100th year.
The event features dinner and a concert with Diamond Rio, with open bar at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at The Springs venue, 454 Thompson Road, Weatherford.
Table of eight tickets are available for $3,000 and include the dinner, catered by Reata. Silent auction items will also be available for bidding.
For more information or to reserve a table, email noonlions100@gmail.com.
