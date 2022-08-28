PK Fall Pancake Breakfast
Bring your friends and leave the clean-up to the hosts at a Pancake Breakfast Sept. 3.
The event, benefiting charities supported by the Possum Kingdom Women’s Club, takes place from 7-11 a.m. at the Charlie’s Angels Building, 329 FM 2353 North.
Adults can load up for $9, with children 10 and under $5. PK WFD and first responders eat free.
WC EMS Informational Session
Weatherford College EMS Program will be hosting informational meetings about the EMT and Paramedic upcoming programs in Spring 2023.
The meetings are highly recommended to attend before beginning the EMS packets for acceptance into the program. This is an opportunity to come ask questions, meet the program leaders and get information on completing the packets.
Meetings will be held in the Jack Knight building on Sept. 7, Oct. 4, Nov. 3 and Dec. 6, from 4-5 p.m. For more info, call 817-598-6347.
Healthy Cooking for Healthy Living
Join the Alzheimer’s Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Parker County for a special brain-healthy cooking demonstration and presentation. Advancements in research show that lifestyle factors, including diet, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, affect our risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia. It’s never too late to make healthy choices for your brain and body so come learn how you can practice healthy living for your brain and body.
Healthy Cooking for Healthy Living is Sept. 7, 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center in Weatherford.
A Matter of Balance classes
A Matter of Balance Fall preventions classes will be held in Weatherford at the Parker County Extension Office Mondays and Wednesdays for eight sessions beginning Sept. 19 and ending Oct. 17. This is a collaboration with the North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Parker County. This is a free program designed to reduce the risk of falls, increase physical activity, and sustain longer independent living among older adults.
“A Matter of Balance” is an evidence-based program that teaches participants how to overcome their fear of falling, increase their strength and balance and improve their environment.
Registration is required to attend the classes and the space is limited. To register for the free classes contact the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168
WC Public Safety Recruitment Expo
The Weatherford College Public Safety Recruitment Expo is an opportunity for all public safety professionals and students to network, learn and gain insight into EMT, paramedic, fire, law enforcement and criminal justice.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building’s third floor, is designed to give students and the public an idea of what type of career paths are available as well as a chance to connect with first responders.
The event is free to the public, with a vendor fee of $35.
For more info, email wcpspinfo@wc.edu, call 817059406347 or visit https://adobe.ly/3OBcvhS.
