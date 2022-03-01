Palo Pinto County Walk Across Texas
Palo Pinto County Walk Across Texas is scheduled for March 6-April 30.
The free eight-week program is to help people of all ages support one another to establish the habit of regular physical activity.
Each adult team may include up to eight members working toward an 832-mile goal. Leagues can also be established if you have multiple teams within your business or organization.
Walk Across Texas youth teams may include an unlimited number of participants working toward the 832-mile goal.
To register teams or leagues, visit howdyhealth.org/programs, or contact the Palo Pinto County AgriLife Extension office for more information at 221 S. 5th Ave., 940-659-1228 or palopinto.agrilife.org.
Crossroads SAFE Space support group
Crossroads Youth Ministries of Parker County announces the Supportive Alliance Fostering Equality (SAFE) Space, an LGBTQ+ youth support group.
The group meets from 6-7 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month at 318 W. Spring St. in Weatherford.
For more information, call 817-565-4030.
