Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on Thursday, July 21 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
The program this month will be speaker Melinda Stanton. Melinda has taught several classes for quilt guilds across the U.S. She loves to introduce quilters to the fine art of English Paper Piecing. If English Paper Piecing is on your quilting challenge list, Melinda will show us how to tame this “challenge” with the Lucy Boston Patchwork of the Crosses block. She will also be leading a workshop on Friday July 22nd, teaching the basics of English Paper Piecing including choosing fabric, fussy cutting and putting it together. If you are interested in the workshop, please contact the guild to sign up.
Healthy Cooking for Health Living
For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. Science can now provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
Local residents are invited to participate in Healthy Cooking for Healthy Living to learn how nutrition, exercise, cognitive stimulation and social engagement influence brain health as we age. As a bonus to this presentation, AgriLife will lead a live, healthy cooking demonstration to help participants gain hands-on tips to incorporate healthy changes into their lifestyle. This is the first of a two-part Summer Learning Series hosted in partnership between the Alzheimer’s Association, Boyce Ditto Public Library and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Palo Pinto County.
RSVP at alznct.news/SummerLearning22 or call 817-500-9823.
