Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom Nov. 17 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
The program this month will be speaker Doris Rice, presenting a Collage Quilting trunk show. Collage Quilts are brightly colored and bring to life everyday objects in a beautiful art quilt. Rice is a Laura Heine Collage instructor and will tell us more about this technique. There will also be a workshop the morning of Nov. 18 on collage quilts. If you are interested in signing up for the workshop, please email the guild.
Photos with Santa at WPL
Friends of the Weatherford Public Library will be hosting Photos with Santa at the Weatherford Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Weatherford Public Library.
This is a free event for all no matter where you live in the county. There will also be crafts the kids can do there or can make and take with them. Parents bring your own cameras.
