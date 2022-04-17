Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on April 21 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. Each year, the guild provides hundreds of quilts to local organizations helping Parker County residents. For this month’s program we will have a Comfort Quilt Sew-in. We will be sewing from 3 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a business meeting to follow. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join us online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.
Gardeners' Club Plant Sale
Gardeners’ Club of Parker County plant and daylily sale at St. Francis of Assisi Church's community garden, 117 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Community Garden is supported in part by a Plant America Community Garden grant as well as a Parker County Master Gardeners' grant.
Many varieties of potted and bare-root plants will be on sale. Cash, check or credit card accepted.
Friends of the WPL Annual Spring Luncheon
Friends of the Weatherford Public Library will host Black Hawk pilot Elizabeth McCormick as the guest speaker at the Annual Spring Fundraising Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6.
A decorated U.S. Army helicopter pilot, McCormick flew air assault, command and control, top-secret intelligence missions, and transported high-level government VIPs, transitioning from her military service to corporate management.
Her personal development book, The P.I.L.O.T. Method; the Five Elemental Truths to Leading Yourself in Life, is a “must read” along with her 19 business tip books in the Soar 2 Success series on leadership and entrepreneurial topics. Her 20th book, JUST FLY, is due out November 2022.
The event will be held at the Doss Heritage Center, 1400 Texas Drive, Weatherford. Tickets may be purchased for $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. Contact Kathy Ott at 817-994-7360 or Kathy_2r@hotmail.com for tickets.
Run for Heroes 5K
Parker County American Legion Post 163 will host the annual Run/Walk for Heroes 5K Saturday, May 21 at Mineral Wells Trail, Cartwright Park Road.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race at 8 a.m. Cost is $30 per person for the 5K and $125 for a team of five. Cost is $15 per person for the 1K, with children ages 5 and under free. All funds raised will benefit Parker County veterans.
Register online at americanlegionpost163.com or email AMLegionwp@gmail.com for more info.
WAA Peach Fest Art Competition
Weatherford Art Association's Parker County Peach Festival Competition runs May 26 through July 21 at the Doss Heritage Center, 1400 Texas Drive, Weatherford.
Adult categories include oil and acrylic, photography, works on paper and experimental media. Student categories are open to those in kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade.
Registration is May 19 and 21 online at weatherfordart.com.
Entry fees are $15 for first piece and $5 for second and third pieces for WAA members; $30 for first piece and $5 for second and third pieces for non-WAA members; and $5 each for student entries. There is a limit of three pieces of art per entrant, and entries must be less than five years old and the original art.
