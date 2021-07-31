Run for Heroes
Parker County American Legion Post 163 will host its Run for Heroes 5K Run/walk and 1-mile Fun Run Aug. 7.
The race begins at 8 a.m. at Mineral Wells Trail at Cartwright Park in Weatherford.
Cost is $30 per individual and $125 per team of five for the 5K, and $15 each for the 1-mile fun run. Registration may be done online at www.americanlegionpost163.com
Strength of a Woman Fashion Show
Sanctified Hope will host its Strength of a Woman Fashion Show Thursday, Aug. 12.
The show begins at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Bible Church, 4936 E. Interstate 20 Service Road South, Willow Park, and is one of the major fundraisers of the year for the nonprofit.
Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased online at www.sanctifiedhope.org. All proceeds benefit Sanctified Hope, a Christ-centered transitional home for women who have just recently been released from prison.
For more information, call 817-901-5446 or email info@sanctifiedhope.org.
Springer to hold town hall at Weatherford College
State Sen. Drew Springer announced a series of upcoming town halls in Senate District 30’s Erath, Parker, Denton and Collin counties.
Springer will be in Weatherford for a town hall Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 6-7 p.m. at the Weatherford College E.W. Mince Building, 225 College Park Drive.
