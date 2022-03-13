Santo Pre-k and Kindergarten Round-up
Tuesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please bring birth certificate, social security card, shot record and proof of residency.
Parker County Passport Fair
The Parker County District Clerk’s office will host a U.S. passport fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. No appointments necessary.
You will need to bring a DS-11 form, evidence of U.S. citizenship (certified birth certificate, passport, certificate of naturalization/citizenship), a photo ID (valid driver’s license, passport or government/military ID), and a photograph 2x2 inches in size (can be purchased at the clerk’s office for $15).
For passports for children under the age of 16, all of the above documents of parental relationship are required, and both parents must be present with photo ID or one parent with a signed and notarized DS-3053 or signed DS-5525.
For children 16-17 years of age, one parent must be present with a photo ID.
For a list of fees and more detailed information, visit www.parkercountytx.com/454/passports.
JTF Fest
The Joseph Thomas Foundation will host a free family-friendly JTF Fest from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 14 at Heritage Park in Weatherford.
The event will include live music, a cornhole tournament, kids’ zone and more. For more information, email john@josephtjomasfoundation.org or visit www.jtffest.com.
WC theatre’s ‘Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play’
The Weatherford College theatre department presents “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play” March 30 through April 2 in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. each day with doors opening at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
The performance is a comic retelling of the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson. The play explores the duality of human nature as well as the glaring ineffectuality of the Victorian English in their determination to maintain the status quo. As Dr. Jekyll’s family tries to marry him off to an eligible young lady, he wreaks havoc both on London and his household.
Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on March 17 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. If you wish to join online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find them on Facebook.
The program will be “Movin’ On – Creating Movement in our Quilts,” featuring guest speaker Karen Brow-Meier of Java House Quilts. Her work has appeared in national magazines, books, catalogs and shows. Come and hear her talk about the importance of movement and how to create it often and with a bit of humor.
TCA Clay Shoot
Trinity Christian Academy Athletic Boosters will host a clay shoot March 26 at Defender Outdoors Caly Sports Ranch in Benbrook.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., following by a safety briefing at 9:30 a.m. and shooting at 9:45 a.m. Lunch is provided.
Cost is $500 for a team of four shooters, or $125 per individual.
For more information or to register, visit https://payit.nelnet.net/form/bdT3iD81
