Parker County Ag Extension Spring Fling
Parker County Extension Education Association invites everyone to put on your Easter Bonnet and come to the Parker County to Spring Fling on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Couts United Methodist Church, 802 N. Elm St. in Weatherford. This will be a day of education, personal development, and fun.
Speakers for the event will include Mature Drivers: Tips to Stay Safe by Jan Hoelscher; Staying Fit by Carol Holmes, Write One by Clarica Burns, and Unexpected Ways to use Vinegar by Kathy Harden. There will be an Easter Bonnet Parade by Extension Education members. There will include lunch that will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will also be door prizes, silent auction and more.
Tickets are $12 per person and may be purchased from Parker County Extension club members and through the Texas AgriLife Extension office in Parker County. For more information about Spring Fling call 817-598-6168.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Parker County 4-H Scholarships and Extension Education programs.
Amateur Radio Club
The Amateur Radio Club of Parker County will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Parker County Office of Emergency Service, 215 Trinity St.
Topics include what is ham radio, the cost, testing, equipment and emergencies, as well as FCC test topics and showing of equipment with demonstrations.
Lakeshore Baptist Church ‘Breakfast with Friends’ fundraiser
Lakeshore Baptist Church, in partnership with Flames Seafood Restaurant, will host a community breakfast Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 8-10:00 a.m. at Flames Seafood Restaurant, 1917 Martin Drive, Weatherford TX.
Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and a beverage of orange juice, water or coffee. No substitutions or special orders. To-go orders will be available.
Proceeds will go toward restoration of church facilities that were damaged during the freeze in February of 2021.
Recommended minimum donation of $10. Meals can be purchased at the door or in advance at onrealm.org/Lakeshore/give/Flames
Parker County Democrats to Meet
The Parker County Active Democrats (PCAD) will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 11, with retired Air Force colonel and party advocate Kim Olson as speaker. The meeting will be in the Strain Room of the Doss Student Center at Weatherford College. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m.The public is welcome.
Olson was the Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner in 2018, was a congressional candidate in 2020 and previously served on the Weatherford ISD school board. She is seeking to head the Texas Democratic Party when delegates elect party leadership at their state convention in Dallas in July. Olson and her husband also run a sustainable ranch near Mineral Wells that grows organic pecans and fruit.
For more information, visit https://parkercountydemocrats.org
